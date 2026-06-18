Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cultural and publishing cooperation with Laos

On June 18, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Duong Anh Duc, received a delegation from the State Publishing and Book Distribution House of Laos.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Duong Anh Duc, receives a delegation from the State Publishing and Book Distribution House of Laos led by its Director and Editor-in-Chief, Xaynhaphone Anulat. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony for the Laotian delegation of the State Publishing and Book Distribution House of Laos led by its Director and Editor-in-Chief, Xaynhaphone Anulat, Mr. Duong Anh Duc provided an overview of Ho Chi Minh City's current situation and its new development orientations. He noted that the city is Vietnam’s largest publishing market, home to major publishers such as the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House and Tre Publishing House.

The city is also home to four university-affiliated publishing houses, four representative offices of foreign publishers, and 17 branches of central-level publishing houses. Ho Chi Minh City accounts for nearly two-thirds of the country’s printing activities, with more than 1,600 printing enterprises. Events such as book festivals, Reading Culture Day activities, and Nguyen Van Binh Book Street attract millions of residents and readers each year.

The publishing sector serves as an important bridge for educating the public about the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Laos through historical publications and memoirs. Ho Chi Minh City expects that this visit will create practical opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the application of digital technologies and digital transformation in the publishing industry.

The Director-General and Editor-in-Chief of the Lao National Publishing and Book Distribution House stated that the purpose of the working visit was to implement a professional cooperation agreement with Vietnam’s Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and to exchange experiences for the 2026–2030 period.

Mr. Xaynhaphone Anulat expressed his appreciation for the effective support provided by Vietnam and wished for the cooperation between publishing institutions of the two countries to continue developing in a sustainable manner.

By Viet Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh