Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC proposes investment in Bach Dang – Nha Rong Cultural Park

SGGPO

HCMC proposes investment for the Nha Rong Wharf – Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Bach Dang green space project.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted a report to the city People’s Council requesting approval for the investment policy of the Nha Rong Wharf – Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Bach Dang public green space project, implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model through a build-transfer (BT) contract.

The project has a preliminary total investment of around VND29.317 trillion (approximately US$1.2 billion). Of this, more than VND19 trillion is expected to be financed through the BT contract, while the state budget will contribute over VND10.2 trillion.

Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes expanding green spaces, upgrading the city center and developing the Saigon Riverfront. At Nha Rong Wharf – Khanh Hoi, most of the area will become public green space, with broad support.

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Nha Rong Wharf area

The Nha Rong Wharf – Khanh Hoi site is a historic landmark associated with President Ho Chi Minh’s departure to seek national salvation on June 5, 1911. Today, the Ho Chi Minh Museum site covers about 1.4 hectares and is increasingly overloaded due to rising visitor numbers. The proposed development is therefore seen as essential to improve capacity and connectivity.

A key objective of the project is to create a continuous cultural, architectural and public space along the Saigon River, linking Nha Rong Wharf – Khanh Hoi with Bach Dang Wharf. This is expected to increase green space, enhance public amenities, and improve the quality of urban life.

At Bach Dang Wharf, planned components include partial undergrounding of Ton Duc Thang Street, construction of an underground parking facility and commercial center, riverfront expansion, embankment works, landscape redevelopment, and upgrades to docking infrastructure and auxiliary facilities.

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Bach Dang Wharf area

In addition to park development, the project is also linked to improvements in transport infrastructure along Nguyen Tat Thanh Street and the Tan Thuan Bridge area. Planned works include widening Nguyen Tat Thanh Street to eight to ten lanes, building an underpass at Hoang Dieu Street, constructing a new six-lane Tan Thuan 1 Bridge, expanding Tan Thuan 2 Bridge to eight lanes, upgrading connecting roads, and building a pedestrian bridge linking the Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi port area with Bach Dang Wharf.

The city government has asked the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council to review and approve the investment policy, aiming to realize its vision of developing green and cultural riverfront spaces along the Saigon River, while improving public infrastructure, enhancing urban livability, and preserving the historic value of the Nha Rong Wharf – Khanh Hoi area.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Nha Rong Wharf Khanh Hoi Bach Dang Wharf Saigon River green space PPP project BT contract urban development Nguyen Tat Thanh Street Tan Thuan Bridge

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