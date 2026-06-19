HCMC approves financial support for bus service procurement in first six months

On June 18, HCMC Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh signed Decision No. 3572/QD-UBND approving the procurement pricing for public passenger transport services by bus for the first half of 2026.

HCMC approves over VND166.5 billion for bus service procurement in first six months. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the decision, the total procurement value for public bus transport services on 31 routes during the first six months of 2026 exceeds VND166.5 billion (US$6.3 million). The pricing was determined based on updated fluctuations in the price of 0.05S diesel fuel from January 1 to March 8, 2026, and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices from January 1 to February 27, 2026.

Of the 31 bus routes approved for procurement pricing, 24 routes will apply the approved rates for the period from January 1 to February 28, 2026, including routes No. 8, 22, 27, 32, 38, 45, 53, 62, 64, 70, 74, 81, 93, 110, 127, 139, 140, and 148, as well as routes No. 1, 4, 15, 43, 65, and 152.

In addition, seven routes will apply the approved procurement rates for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, namely routes No. 19, 20, 56, 59, 69, 72, and 122.

Funding for the implementation of the program will be allocated from the 2026 state budget's economic expenditure fund, under the budget item designated for subsidies supporting public passenger transport services by bus.

The HCMC People's Committee stated that the approved procurement pricing serves as the basis for the Department of Construction, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, and transport operators to carry out procurement procedures in accordance with regulations. The approved pricing is not to be used directly for payment or final settlement purposes. Payment and settlement will be conducted based on the actual volume of services provided and in compliance with prevailing regulations.

The service providers participating in the bus transport program include Thanh Son Transport and Tourism Cooperative, May 19 Transport Cooperative, Viet Thang Interprovincial Transport and Tourism Cooperative, Quyet Thang Bus Transport Cooperative, 26 Transport Joint Stock Company, Ho Chi Minh City Transport Joint Stock Company, and Saigon Passenger Transport Joint Stock Company.

The HCMC People's Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport to take responsibility for inspecting, supervising service quality, and conducting acceptance procedures for public passenger transport operations by bus. The center will also review and propose adjustments to procurement prices when there are changes in wage policies, input costs, or other relevant factors in accordance with regulations.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh