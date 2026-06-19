HCMC leaders pay visits to press agencies on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

On June 18, Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited and extended congratulations to press agencies on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025).

Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Vo Van Minh (6th, L) visits the Southern Office of the Dai Bieu Nhan Dan (People’s Deputies) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation representing the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Vo Van Minh visited and extended congratulations to the Southern Office of the Dai Bieu Nhan Dan (People’s Deputies) Newspaper and the HCMC Representative Office of VnExpress Online Newspaper.

At the Southern Office of Dai Bieu Nhan Dan (People’s Deputies) Newspaper, Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Vo Van Minh acknowledged and highly appreciated the newspaper’s contributions to the city’s development as well as to the operations of elected bodies at all levels.

He noted that the newspaper’s coverage consistently reflects realities on the ground, helping to disseminate important socio-economic issues while also serving as a forum for agencies and organizations to collaborate in improving the quality and effectiveness of their operations.

In this new stage of development, he expressed his hope that Dai Bieu Nhan Dan Newspaper would continue to pay close attention to and further strengthen its coverage of the city's activities in general and the operations of the HCMC People's Council in particular. Such efforts, he noted, would help bring important policies and decisions closer to voters and the public.

The delegation extends congratulations to VnExpress Online Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to the HCMC Representative Office of VnExpress Online Newspaper, Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Vo Van Minh extended his congratulations to the newspaper’s management, reporters, editors, and staff on the occasion of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

He also congratulated VnExpress on being ranked 31st globally in terms of readership, recognizing the newspaper’s growing influence and strong engagement with audiences both in Vietnam and internationally.

Given its large readership, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Council hoped that VnExpress Online Newspaper would continue to work closely with the city's agencies and departments to further promote and disseminate the Party's guidelines and policies, the State's laws, and Ho Chi Minh City's policies to readers.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (5th, L) presents a gift to the Southern Regional Information Center of the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation led by Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visited and extended congratulations to the Southern Regional Information Center of the Vietnam News Agency and the Representative Office of Van Nghe (Literature and Arts) Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highly appreciated the role of the Southern Regional Information Center of the Vietnam News Agency as the national news agency and a key multimedia, multilingual communications organization, contributing to promoting the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic, innovative, compassionate, integrated, and developing metropolis.

He expressed his hope that press agencies would continue to strengthen communication efforts, foster social consensus, and help address bottlenecks in the city’s development process. He affirmed that the city always values constructive feedback and well-founded recommendations from the press, viewing them as important contributions toward the shared goal of sustainable development.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee extended his best wishes to the leadership, journalists, editors, staff, and employees of the Southern Regional Information Center of the Vietnam News Agency, wishing them good health, happiness, and continued passion and dedication to their profession.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd, L) visits the Representative Office of Van Nghe (Literature and Arts) Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to the Representative Office of Van Nghe (Literature and Arts) Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc extended his warm regards and best wishes for good health to the newspaper’s staff. He acknowledged the office’s efforts in covering literary and artistic life and in introducing the distinctive cultural values of the Southern region to readers.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee hoped that the newspaper would continue to accompany the city in promoting its image to the public, disseminating positive values, encouraging a spirit of innovation and creativity, and inspiring aspirations for advancement. He also emphasized the importance of joining hands to contribute to the city's continued growth and development.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Van Tuan extends congratulations to journalist Tran Trong Dung, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association, and journalists and staff working at the Ho Chi Minh City Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association. (Photo: SGGP)

In the meantime, a delegation led by Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Van Tuan visited and extended congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office of Dan Tri Newspaper.

During the visits, Mr. Tran Van Tuan conveyed his best wishes to the journalists, editors, reporters, and staff working at the two offices on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Van Tuan extends greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office of Dan Tri Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

He noted that, in recent years, central-level press agencies based in Ho Chi Minh City have provided timely and vivid coverage of the city’s development achievements. They have also played an important role in disseminating the Party’s guidelines and policies, as well as the State’s laws and regulations and Ho Chi Minh City’s policies, to the public.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will shoulder significant responsibilities, particularly the imperative of achieving rapid and sustainable development. The city is striving to attain double-digit economic growth while maintaining its role as a key growth engine, a pioneer, a model for others to follow, and a leader in multiple sectors.

Against this backdrop, the Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission expressed his hope that press agencies would continue to accompany, support, and work closely with the city on the communications front.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh