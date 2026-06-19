HCMC plans auction of 8 land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a plan to organize an auction of land-use rights for eight land plots in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, located in An Khanh Ward.

Thu Thiem New Urban Area (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, the auction will be conducted according to a structured roadmap, ensuring compliance with directives issued by the Government, the Prime Minister, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and the municipal People's Committee. The process will also be aligned with the development progress of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and the city's socio-economic development agenda.

The city has required close coordination among relevant departments, agencies, and units throughout the implementation process, while proactively addressing any issues that may arise in order to avoid delays and prolonged procedures.

The auction process will be carried out in four phases, including preparation for the auction; organization of the land-use rights auction; recognition of the auction results; and fulfillment of financial obligations after the successful bidder has completed payment of land-use fees in accordance with legal regulations.

Eight land plots to be auctioned in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area

The HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned to take the lead, in coordination with relevant departments and agencies, in completing the necessary procedures and advising the municipal People's Committee on approving the auction plan, reserve prices, and decisions related to the auction of land-use rights.

The People's Committee of An Khanh Ward has been tasked with preparing the auction plan and submitting it to the Department of Agriculture and Environment for appraisal before it is forwarded to the HCMC People's Committee for consideration and approval in accordance with regulations.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Kim Khanh