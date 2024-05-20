HCMC to kick off iTech Expo - Ho Chi Minh City 2024

The iTech Expo - Ho Chi Minh City 2024 will open on July 10 at the Vietnam International Sky Expo, Quang Trung Software City in District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association in collaboration with Vietbuild International Construction Exhibition Company and Alta Media will host the forum. The event will last until July 12.

The international-scale event shall introduce to visitors new technological trends with highly applicable that consists with the era's development trends and towards sustainability in the digital age.

This is the first international event in the field of information technology, telecommunications and communications in Vietnam.

At the press conference

The information above was provided by the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association at a press conference on the afternoon of May 20.

Under the theme “New Technology-New Era”, the forum will showcase leading equipment technologies to create breakthroughs in digital transformation and promote the development of global science, technology and engineering.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association Lam Nguyen Hai Long speaks at the press conference.

The organizers indicated that over 500 technology booths from 300 domestic and international suppliers from countries in the world such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, India, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and so on will be showcased at the event.

Products related to smart solutions and applications in 18 fields, including 5G, AI, IoT, AR-VR, hologram, LED, block-chain, smart factories and high-tech agriculture will be introduced.

Within the framework of the three-day forum, the organizers will organize 12 workshops in the field of technological industry, ten field trips and talk shows with technology schools, institutes and enterprises in Vietnam, aiming at creating opportunities for accessing potential customer groups and expanding the network of partners.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong