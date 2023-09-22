HCMC to develop software to manage permits for road, sidewalk use

More information about collecting fee for the temporary use of roads and sidewalks was given in yesterday press conference of the HCMC People’s Committee.



In the near future, the People’s Committee of HCMC is going to introduce a plan to implement the resolution of the HCMC People’s Council. The HCMC Transport Department is going to collaborate with the People’s Committees of all districts and Thu Duc City to review and announce a list of roads eligible for the temporary use of its sidewalks and parts of its surface for specific functions, activities.

As to service provision and commercial activities, paid parking lots, the localities must check which roads in their assigned locations are eligible for this temporary use, along with a suitable scope for each activity. The list of these roads must be announced publicly so that implementation measures can be devised depending on the reality and special features of each location.

The HCMC Transport Department is going to build a software piece as a management tool and publicize this permit issuance for the temporary use of sidewalks and part of roads citywide so that the community can monitor and give feedback to functional agencies when needed.

Citizens and organizations can access this software to check information about the exact part of a road and sidewalk permitted for temporary use, the use plan, and the corresponding fees. They can report problems related to this use to management units issuing the permit or collecting fees. The tool is expected to increase transparency in urban management of HCMC.

In the meeting, the HCMC Education and Training Department answered the inquiry about its newly released notice on teachers not unexpectedly checking old lessons at the beginning of a class. Accordingly, this checking is not at all forbidden, but the act of checking unexpectedly is not allowed. Instead, teachers must fulfill this task by clearly reminding students in advance to make them feel at ease.