HCMC to conduct sociological survey for houses along canals

The Ho Chi Minh Institute for Development Studies has just sent a document to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City regarding the implementation of a sociological survey plan for houses along and on canals and rivers in the city.

The institute will distribute 46,452 survey forms to houses along canals in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh Institute for Development Studies, the survey aims to review the statistical data of houses along canals that need to be relocated; identify demographic information, the living situation, and livelihood activities of the residents, the quality and legal status of the houses; and determine the needs and desires on the relocation of the residents.

The institute will distribute 46,452 survey forms corresponding to the number of houses along canals in the districts of 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, Can Gio, and Thu Duc City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies will organize a conference to collect opinions from 80 delegates who are members of the working groups, experts, scientists, and managers.

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target to complete the relocation and resettlement of 46,000 households by 2030. The implementation of the program aims to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses in the city.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh

