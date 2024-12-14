Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC targets to relocate 46,000 houses along canals by 2030

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just held a meeting to discuss the investment plan for a social housing construction project to support the relocation of houses along rivers and canals in the city.

s5b-9038.jpg.jpg
Thousands of houses along Doi Canal in District 8, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

According to statistics, from 1993 to the present, Ho Chi Minh City has 40,381 houses along canals. As planned, the city has set a target to relocate 5,717 houses along its canals, accounting for 87.95 percent of the set goal, from now until the end of 2025. Currently, there are still 373 river and canal renovation projects with a total number of 42,144 houses to be relocated in 16 districts that have not been implemented yet.

At the meeting, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai, assigned the steering committee and working force to promptly complete the draft proposal and submit it to the HCMC Department of Construction before December 15 for the approval expected by December 20.

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target to complete the relocation and resettlement of 46,000 households by 2030.

In addition to implementing projects on urban embellishment and renovation, Ho Chi Minh City will utilize the land funds after relocation in suitable locations to generate additional funding for development investment. The Department of Planning and Architecture, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the districts will work closely together to review, assess, and propose plans for resettlement locations, land exploitation, and planning adjustments.

Related News
By Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

social housing construction project houses along canals relocation resettlement

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn