HCMC to complete transit bus network soon

The Mien Dong Bus Station has been relocated to Thu Duc City, over 20 kilometers from downtown Ho Chi Minh City, leading to increased travel time and costs for passengers.

This situation highlights the urgent need to enhance and expand service networks, especially for shuttle buses.

Passengers are transported from the central districts of the city to the new Mien Dong Bus Station (Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City).

Long distance, increased costs

Since the new Mien Dong Bus Station opened, passengers have expressed their frustration with the inconvenience of travel. The previous bus station in Binh Thanh District was more accessible for residents of districts like 12, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, and Go Vap, which have large populations of workers and frequent travelers. Phan Thi Hong, a regular commuter between HCMC and Quang Nam, noted that her travel expenses have risen from VND50,000 to over VND200,000 since the station's relocation, causing her to reconsider her travel plans.

Currently, the new Mien Dong Bus Station serves about 300 coaches daily, while its designed capacity exceeds 6,000. Despite the availability of several bus routes connecting to the station, many passengers still opt for nearby bus stations due to the multiple stops and the hassle of carrying heavy luggage.

Another challenge facing the new Mien Dong Bus Station is the presence of unlicensed passenger vehicles and unsanctioned bus stops. These vehicles operate outside the law, picking up and dropping off passengers on streets or at unauthorized locations. This unfair competition has led to a decline in passenger traffic to the bus station, making it difficult for official bus operators and negatively impacting the overall effectiveness of the new Mien Dong Bus Station. Despite various measures taken by authorities to tackle the issues of unlicensed passenger vehicles and unsanctioned bus stops, the situation remains unresolved.

To restore traffic order and regulate passenger transport in HCMC, the Department of Transport has directed the Transport Inspection Agency to continue reviewing locations where illegal pick-up and drop-off activities occur. Currently, there are still 84 such points across various districts, including Thu Duc City, which marks an increase of 13 points compared to October 2023. The Department has urged the HCMC Police and local authorities to intensify inspections and enforcement efforts to ensure orderly operations for passenger and freight transport, verifying land-use purposes and decisively addressing locations where unauthorized pick-up and drop-off activities are conducted.

The HCMC Department of Transport stated that passenger transfer services at the bus stations are currently managed by various transport companies. At the new Mien Dong Bus Station, approximately 52 shuttle buses operate daily. In addition, passengers rely on other transportation options such as traditional taxis, ride-hailing services, motorcycle taxis, and personal vehicles for their journeys to and from the station.

Enhanced shuttle services

To improve passenger access to bus stations in HCMC, the Mien Dong Bus Station has introduced a shuttle service operating 24/7, including holidays. The cost of the shuttle is included in the ticket price.

The new Mien Dong Bus Station is expected to serve nearly 138,400 passengers during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday.

Mr. Nguyen Hoang Huy, Director of the new Mien Dong Bus Station, announced that transport companies interested in the shuttle service have been instructed to submit written requests. The shuttles will use 29-seat passenger vans with a contract badge. The bus station has established contracts with various transport companies for the shuttle service. The fees collected from these companies will cover the costs of hiring transport providers, management expenses, and software and SMS messaging, with an estimated price of VND30,000 per passenger (excluding VAT).

The bus station has recently received service requests from only two transport companies, and it is continuing discussions with additional companies to compile a report for the Department of Transport. Surveys indicate that many transport providers remain hesitant due to concerns about increased costs," Huy noted.

To effectively attract passengers to the new Mien Dong Bus Station, experts recommend that HCMC implement several strategies, such as banning passenger vehicles from entering the city center and decisively addressing issues with illegal buses and unsanctioned pick-up points. This would encourage more passengers to use buses and shuttles, reducing reliance on personal vehicles. Additionally, coach routes and schedules should be optimized to direct traffic from Northern and Central provinces to the new Mien Dong Bus Station while ensuring services from the Western region are directed to the Mien Tay Bus Station.

In the future, to enhance the shuttle service network, the new Mien Dong Bus Station needs to expand its operations citywide, particularly in high-demand areas such as districts 1, 3, 5, 10, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, and Go Vap. Furthermore, the shuttle service should be integrated with other public transportation systems, such as buses and the metro line (once completed), to create a comprehensive transport network that allows passengers easy access to the bus station without relying on personal vehicles.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan