HCMC to complete projects serving 10th National Sports Festival 2026

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports has proposed the construction of six projects to serve the 10th National Sports Festival which is scheduled to take place in 2026.

Athletes with high achievements at ASIAD 19 receive certificates of merit from the HCMC People's Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Six projects with a total estimated investment of more than VND950 billion are expected to be kicked off this year.

The statement was made at a conference reviewing works in 2023 and creating goals for 2024 which was held by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports at the municipal Opera House on January 10.

HCMC is one of the two leading centers in the country that has significantly contributed many achievements to Vietnamese sports in international arenas.

The HCMC sports delegation of 179 athletes earned 31 gold medals, 24 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. In the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), 77 athletes from HCM scooped two silver medals and four bronze medals.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of individuals and collectives of the city's culture and sports sector over the past year.

He asked the industry to focus on strengthening the development of high-performance sports, professional sports, and mass sports this year.

In addition, HCMC will continuously apply science and technology in the fields of sports and sports medicine to serve the selection, training, and coaching of athletes to enhance sporting achievements and provide a large number of coaches and athletes with high achievements at sports competitions in Asia and the world to the country.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh