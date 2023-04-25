HCMC tightens inspection on inland waterways

HCMC Inland Waterways Port Authority yesterday conducted several inspections at piers, wharfs, inland ports to ensure safety and security for passengers on the upcoming national holiday.



Accordingly, the inspections have been carried out at inland ports mostly to serve tourists in Thu Duc City, District 1, District 7, Can Gio District, and Nha Be District.

The functional force checks vehicle drivers for their driving license, blood alcohol concentration; safety equipment, fire prevention equipment; boat schedules and fares; Covid-19 pandemic prevention equipment in compliance with instructions of the Health Ministry. It is requested that any boats not able to meet safety requirements are not allowed to leave the port.

During the upcoming holiday, HCMC Inland Waterways Port Authority is going to assign sufficient human resources on duty to timely address emergencies.