HCMC tightens inspection on inland waterways

The waterway traffic police are making a violation report to vehicles breaking the law in HCMC
Accordingly, the inspections have been carried out at inland ports mostly to serve tourists in Thu Duc City, District 1, District 7, Can Gio District, and Nha Be District.
The functional force checks vehicle drivers for their driving license, blood alcohol concentration; safety equipment, fire prevention equipment; boat schedules and fares; Covid-19 pandemic prevention equipment in compliance with instructions of the Health Ministry. It is requested that any boats not able to meet safety requirements are not allowed to leave the port.
During the upcoming holiday, HCMC Inland Waterways Port Authority is going to assign sufficient human resources on duty to timely address emergencies.