HCMC has over 46,000 canal-side homes without resettlement support plans

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has about 48,000 houses on and along rivers and canals. Due to legal issues, there are no plans for compensation or resettlement assistance for some 46,000 of these homes.

Units hand over charity house repair projects to people in Hoc Mon District, HCMC.

The outcomes of the Prime Minister's "500 days and nights of striving to complete 3,000 km of expressways" and "Joining hands to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by 2025" campaigns were recently released by the People's Committee of HCMC. As a result, there are currently 325 housing-insecure poor and near-poor households in eight districts of HCMC. Among them, there are 196 near-poor households and 129 poor households that are experiencing housing issues and require building and repairs in 2024–2025.

Nearly VND16 billion is the estimated total cost of constructing new dwellings and fixing existing ones for the 325 households, which should be finished by April 30, 2025. The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, along with other sociopolitical groups in the city, will work to raise the money.

According to the HCMC People's Committee, the implementation of the program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses in the city has been favorable, ensuring the construction and restoration of 325 dwellings is completed on schedule.

In addition, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC has constructed and repaired 575 homes for poor, near-poor, and policy households with housing difficulties in accordance with the plan in response to the campaign "Joining hands to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide" in honor of the 50th anniversary of National Reunification Day.

In order to get rid of temporary and run-down housing, HCMC supported Ben Tre Province with VND45 billion, Ca Mau Province with VND105 billion, and Kon Tum Province with VND59 billion.

Furthermore, HCMC currently has about 48,000 houses on and along rivers and canals. Nine of these projects—which have been and are being carried out to move and clear land for urban renovation—have compensated for and cleared land for over 1,100 homes, and more than 200 homes are under the process of compensation and site clearance. Due to legal issues, there are no plans for compensation or resettlement assistance for some 46,000 of these homes.

Model project on site clearance The HCMC People's Committee claims that the almost 48-kilometer HCMC Ring Road No.3 route, which passes through Thu Duc City, the districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Binh Chanh, has been a priority for the entire city's political system since its inception. 99.8 percent of the project's site has been cleared thus far, with 1,689 out of 1,692 households consenting to turn over the property. It is one of the best projects in terms of planning and execution, particularly in terms of persuading people to expedite site clearance. In order to open the Ring Road No.3 route to traffic by the end of 2025 and finish the whole project in 2026, the HCMC People's Committee is resolutely leading and operating, removing challenges and barriers. The project's advancement is hampered by the current lack of a filling material supply.

By Dong Son – Translated by Thuy Doan