HCMC targets agricultural production value of VND650 million/ha by 2025

This morning, July 5, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development held a conference to assess agricultural and rural development progress for the first half of the year and to outline plans for the latter half of 2024.

They also launched the urban agricultural development program in HCMC for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

According to the conference report, agricultural, forestry, and fisheries production in HCMC for the first half of the year reached an estimated value of VND5.03 trillion, up 0.2 percent compared to the same period last year. The forest and plantation coverage rate remained stable at 17.56 percent. In terms of salt production, the city has 688 households engaged in salt production, with a total harvest of 123,550 tons.

Regarding the implementation of the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Program, HCMC has recognized 148 products as OCOP-certified from 62 participating entities. Among these, 36 products have achieved a 4-star rating, while 112 products have attained a 3-star rating.

Leaders of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development praised the timely dissemination of agricultural market price forecasts to residents, cooperatives, and businesses, enhancing proactive engagement in agricultural production. Trade promotion activities have also facilitated residents, cooperatives, and businesses in the agricultural sector to showcase and promote certified organic agriculture models, potential agricultural products, and OCOP-certified products.

In the second half of 2024, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of HCMC will coordinate with various departments, sectors, and relevant units to advance the Rural Tourism Development Program. Additionally, they will continue to promote and support organizations and individuals engaged in urban agriculture.

Shrimp farming model on sand in Can Gio District (Ho Chi Minh City)

Regarding water management, the department aims to ensure that all agricultural land under the city's water management systems is effectively irrigated, protected against floods, droughts, and saline intrusion.

Furthermore, the department continues to organize trade promotion events and consumption connectivity conferences for agricultural products. They are also actively implementing effective programs such as the National Target Program for New Rural Development integrated with urbanization in rural areas of the city for the 2021-2025 period, along with the OCOP Program in rural areas.

During the conference, Mr. Dinh Minh Hiep, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, outlined HCMC's Urban Agriculture Development Program for the 2024-2025 period as directed by the city's People's Committee. By 2025, the objectives include achieving a 5-5.5 percent annual increase in agricultural labor productivity and attaining an average agricultural production value per hectare of VND650-750 million. The city aims to ensure that 70 percent of agricultural labor in rural areas receive training.

Furthermore, the city plans to rapidly shift from traditional, low-efficiency agricultural production to urban agriculture with higher efficiency and attract investments for rural and agricultural development, transitioning from agricultural production to an agricultural economy focused on multi-value growth. Additionally, HCMC intends to develop agricultural and rural service sectors, enhance agricultural workforce training, and expand rural agricultural services.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan