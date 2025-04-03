HCMC supports small businesses, farmers in e-commerce evolution

A key priority has been facilitating small-scale enterprises and farmers' access to e-commerce platforms, allowing them to expand their market reach and deliver their products to a broader consumer base.

Expanding market reach via digital platforms

Le Thi Thu Minh’s family business in Da Phuoc Commune, Binh Chanh District, has specialized in goat milk products for years but primarily relied on direct sales. As digital transformation accelerates, in-person customer visits have declined, and reaching distant customers has become a challenge.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City (HCMC) Hoang Tung participates in a livestream session introducing products from local businesses on the "Thu Duc Online Market."

Like Minh, many local farmers and small business owners selling organic and specialty agricultural products have struggled to navigate e-commerce platforms. Recognizing this challenge, the Binh Chanh District Youth Union conducted surveys to identify households with unique products that could benefit from wider exposure. In partnership with the district’s post office and the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of HCMC, the Youth Union organized training programs to equip these businesses with essential digital skills.

The Youth Union has also assisted local producers and businesses in listing their products on e-commerce platforms like Postmart.vn. This includes providing practical guidance on using smartphones and other digital devices to access e-commerce sites, as well as training on packaging, logistics, and barcode/QR code technology to ensure product traceability and transparency.

Beyond technical support, the Youth Union has facilitated product promotions and special events, helping local agricultural enterprises increase sales by showcasing Binh Chanh’s signature products.

In Thu Duc City, the "Thu Duc Online Market," launched in 2024, has already helped hundreds of small businesses establish an online presence. During a live-streamed event in mid-January 2025, viewers discovered a range of handcrafted banana fiber products, including hats, decorative trays, and vases, created by a group of young entrepreneurs.

Duong Hong Nhung, one of the artisans behind these products, credited the "Thu Duc Online Market" for providing a critical platform for exposure. "We had been promoting our products through personal live streams and social media, but the impact was limited. With the backing of the Thu Duc City People’s Committee, participation in the online market has led to inquiries from potential partners," Nhung shared.

Supporting the digital transformation journey

Local authorities and organizations highlight that providing technical support and methods is just the starting point. For small businesses and farmers to maintain stability on e-commerce platforms, it is essential to equip them with sales skills.

In addition to over 50 businesses supported by the Youth Union in Binh Chanh, the district now has more than 350 farmers actively participating in e-commerce platforms. This achievement is largely due to the Binh Chanh Farmers' Association, which has continually organized efforts to introduce agricultural products to e-commerce platforms. The association has also coordinated various training sessions to guide members, farmers, and businesses in navigating these platforms. Moreover, the association has helped farmers register their OCOP (One Commune One Product) items to sell online.

Vendors at Ben Thanh Market livestream selling products.

In Thu Duc, nearly 70,000 businesses and around 60,000 households are currently engaged in commercial activities. Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City, shared that in Resolution No.31 of the Politburo, which outlines the development direction of HCMC until 2030 with a vision toward 2045, the city is positioned as a modern service-industrial center and a leader in the digital economy and society.

By 2030, the digital economy is expected to contribute 40 percent of GRDP. Thu Duc has been designated as a new growth engine and a creative, highly interactive urban area, playing a key role in driving the city's socio-economic development. To reach these goals, Thu Duc City is focused on enhancing efforts alongside local businesses, particularly in the realm of digital transformation.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nga, Director of the Thu Duc Trade and Investment Promotion Center, noted that, in line with the directives from the municipal Party Committee and Thu Duc People's Committee, the center has organized the " Thu Duc Online Market" to help businesses and traders become familiar with new business models. The center also regularly offers free training courses for businesses and households in the area to enhance their online sales skills and stay updated on e-commerce trends. Through these courses, participants gain access to content related to TikTok Shop and other e-commerce platforms, receive guidance on creating professional accounts and storefronts, manage products, optimize livestream content, and explore sales tools, as well as learn how to operate and sell products on the TikTok Shop platform.

Additionally, agricultural fairs and product exhibitions are held regularly to support businesses, especially farmers, in strengthening their presence on e-commerce platforms. These events not only showcase local specialties but also include live-streaming sessions on TikTok Shop and Shopee. Over 170 agricultural products from more than 60 businesses and agricultural cooperatives are featured during these live sessions.

The "Online Market" model through the UTOP application (a platform offering points and rewards for consumer goods brands in Vietnam) is being widely adopted in traditional markets. According to Ms. Tran Nhu Quynh, Deputy Head of the Trade Management Division at the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, 33 markets in the city have implemented this model, supporting vendors and enabling consumers to interact with stores in these markets. The online market has processed more than 16,000 orders. The department is also working with other units to train traders, helping them increase sales through live-streaming or by developing online interfaces for product sales.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan