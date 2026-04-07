HCMC students take on real-world problem-solving challenges

Local authorities are setting out concrete, real-world challenges, expecting students to serve as a dynamic force in crafting practical solutions to pressing issues.

The launch of the project’s advisory board

The Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC, in collaboration with the University of Economics HCMC, launched the “Local Marketing – LOMAR 2026” project on April 7.

The initiative focuses on several core pillars, including research and the development of local brand positioning strategies; the creation of communication products to promote destinations and signature offerings; the organization of community-based media campaigns integrated with digital technologies; and the establishment of a cohesive, effective local communications ecosystem.

Organizers present gifts to participating localities.

Project briefs are formulated based on actual local needs through a commissioning mechanism that assigns specific tasks to students. In its initial phase, several wards and communes—including Cau Kieu, Binh Hung Hoa, Duc Nhuan, Cu Chi, Binh Loi, and Binh Khanh—have proposed tailored challenges.

Binh Hung Hoa Ward has introduced the theme “Spreading the Green Binh Hung Hoa Message,” calling for student-led communication initiatives and community activities to transform environmental awareness into a sustained lifestyle embraced by residents. Meanwhile, Binh Khanh Commune’s brief, “Promoting the OCOP Brand of Binh Khanh,” aims to build distinctive branding for key local products such as bird’s nest and dried fish, while accelerating digital adoption for marketing and sales on e-commerce platforms. Binh Loi Commune has proposed “Exploring Binh Loi’s Tourism Identity,” seeking innovative marketing solutions to connect local attractions into a sustainable tourism ecosystem. Cau Kieu Ward’s challenge, “Connecting the Phan Xich Long Culinary Street,” calls for creative communication strategies to strengthen its brand while addressing parking and traffic management issues amid rising visitor volumes. The initiative also aims to unlock the street’s tourism potential, leveraging its proximity to Tan Son Nhat International Airport and the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal. Cu Chi Commune, through the brief “Positioning the Image of Cu Chi,” seeks a forward-looking strategy to highlight its revolutionary heritage alongside emerging development potential linked to the Northwest Urban Area and Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park. Duc Nhuan Ward has introduced “Elevating the ‘Happy Street’ Ho Van Hue,” with the goal of building a compelling destination brand and integrating fragmented wedding-related services into a seamless, full-package ecosystem.

Nguyen Duc Trung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC, described LOMAR 2026 as an innovative model that goes beyond a conventional academic competition. Instead, it represents a significant step toward reshaping volunteer activities by aligning them with students’ academic expertise.

Nguyen Duc Trung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC, delivers remarks at the program

The project combines an idea development competition with real-world implementation. Participating student teams will conduct research, develop concept proposals, and join an acceleration program supported by experts and lecturers. Finalized solutions will then be deployed directly in local communities as part of the Green Summer Volunteer Campaign.

Students engage in discussions at the event

Project outcomes will be evaluated holistically, with emphasis on practical effectiveness, measurable impact, and the potential for sustainability and scalability beyond the program’s duration.

Students can register for participation at: https://lomar.ueh.edu.vn

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thuy Doan