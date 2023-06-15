HCMC striving to ensure laborer rights

The labor unions at all levels in HCMC have launched various meaningful activities this 15 th Month of Laborers, aiming at caring for both the physical and spiritual life of workers in the city.



Cao Hai Linh, employee of International Burotel Co. (in District 1 of HCMC) felt quite surprised receiving a savings account book worth VND5 million (US$213) from the Social Work Center of HCMC Labor Union two days ago. Six months ago, Linh suffered a stroke and had to borrow money for treatment. His wife must quit her job to take care of him and the two young children. Seeing that, the labor union in his company and the upper-level one joined hand to offer financial aid to Linh.

During this 15th Laborer Month, hundreds of savings account books, worth VND5-10 million each ($213-426) have been delivered to vulnerable workers who are suffering serious diseases or work accidents. Besides, over 3,000 grassroots labor unions are joining the program ‘Each Grassroots Labor Union Becomes One Effective Supports to Members’ to help nearly 200,000 members in troublesome situations. The total financial support comes to VND50 billion ($2.13 million), along with several medical diagnosis sessions, discount sales held in different locations.

Recently, the labor unions in export processing zones and industrial parks in HCMC have co-hosted a sports event to raise VN2.2 billion ($93,600) for the ‘Support Fund for HCMC Workers’. Also, Binh Tan District Labor Union introduced the model ‘1+1’ (each grassroots labor union takes care of at least one seriously sick worker) in a year, with an aid of VND500,000 – 1 million per person per month ($21.3 – 43).

Another meaningful activity is the program ‘Thank You, Laborers!’. Over 10,000 gift sets worth VND1 million each ($43) were distributed to poor, seriously sick, or pregnant laborers as an act of appreciation and sharing.

Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Ho Hai shared his concerns on current difficulties that laborers in the city are facing regarding job opportunities, salaries, accommodation, medical care, education for children, and spiritual activities.

He stressed that the city’s labor union must perform its management role better in creating a stable, harmonious relationship between employees and employers while not letting law violations affect laborers’ right.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, business activities of enterprises are severely affected, and employers have to reduce working time of their employees or even lay off a large number of people due to a lack of new orders. This leads to more challenges among laborers to meet basic human needs.

Therefore, during this special month, labor unions at all levels are holding meetings with workers to collect their opinions and wishes for possible solutions to tackle existing problems as to stable jobs, salary rates, job benefits, toxic allowance, occupational safety and sanitation, and thus promoting their role in contributing to the formulation of policies and laws. As a result, many labor agreements have been signed to ensure long-term rights for laborers.

According to Vice Chairman of HCMC Labor Union Phung Thai Quang, considering concerns of workers in HCMC, this time’s Laborer Month has updated its activities to become more diverse and practical. These activities have attracted much attention from state agencies at all levels and businesses. This proves that labor unions have gradually been considered a great supporter to their members in all challenges.