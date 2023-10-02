HCMC strives for 35,000 social housing apartments.

Ho Chi Minh City will strive to complete legal procedures for construction investment to build 35,000 social housing apartments, equivalent to 2.5 million square meters of floor space according to the city's housing development plan.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just reported on the implementation of social housing projects in the city between 2016 and 2025. Accordingly, the city has built and put into use 19 social housing projects including 14,954 apartments from 2016 to 2020.

Furthermore, the city has put into use one worker accommodation project with 1,449 apartments. According to the city’s social housing development target, the city will develop about 2.5 million square meters equivalent to 35,000 apartments. Of these, 7,000 apartments will be for rent while 4,500 apartments will be for worker accommodation.

By the second quarter of 2023, the city has completed and put into use two projects offering the market 623 apartments. Moreover, six social housing projects with 3,956 apartments and one worker accommodation project with 1,040 apartments are under construction.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has petitioned to remove several difficulties and obstacles in social housing construction related to site clearance, compensation, technical infrastructure investment and other legal costs.

Moreover, the city also recommended the allocation of these costs to the land fund for social housing construction when investors of commercial housing projects hand over 20 percent of their residential land fund to the State for social housing development.

Additionally, the city needs guidance on applying legal regulations on implementing social housing obligations when adjusting project implementation progress and on determining members of households to consider beneficiaries of social housing policies.