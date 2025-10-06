HCMC strengthens management, temporary use of roadways, sidewalks

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has conveyed the conclusions of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong regarding the city’s implementation of management and temporary use of parts of roadways and sidewalks.

Accordingly, the municipal People’s Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to take the lead in coordination with the Department of Justice in reviewing and proposing the abolition of outdated regulations under Decisions No. 32/2023 and 45/2023, and to submit the proposal to the HCMC People’s Committee by October 2025.

At the same time, the city will review temporary usage fees for roadways and sidewalks, in collaboration with the HCMC Departments of Finance and Justice, to amend inappropriate provisions and ensure timely submission to the HCMC People’s Council in November 2025.

The city will also propose that the Ministry of Construction and the Government amend Decrees No. 44/2024 and 165/2024 to improve the efficiency of managing, utilizing, and developing sidewalks and roadways.

In addition, they are proposed to review and assess the legal basis and the necessity of developing a Scheme on the Management, Exploitation and Use of Ho Chi Minh City’s Roadways and Sidewalks, and report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee by October 2025; as well as promptly consult the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee on the issue of a directive assigning specific tasks to ward- and commune-level People’s Committees and relevant agencies to strengthen management efforts, with completion required before October 15.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong