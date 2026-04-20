HCMC disburses cash incentives to boost alarming fertility rates

In a strategic move to reverse a prolonged demographic decline, Ho Chi Minh City authorities have begun issuing cash bonuses to thousands of mothers while expanding localized healthcare services ahead of the upcoming Law on Population.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Population - Family Planning Office (or the Ho Chi Minh City Population Office), the city has disbursed a bonus of VND5 million (US$190) per person to 1,310 mothers who gave birth to two children between September 1, 2025, and April 15, 2026.

This regulation is being applied broadly across all areas of HCMC.

In addition, another 7,650 women received a bonus of VND3 million per person for giving birth to their second child between late 2024 and the end of August 2025. City authorities are funding these incentives to encourage families to have more children, as the fertility rate (the average number of children per woman of reproductive age) currently stands at only 1.51.

While this figure represents a slight increase from the 1.43 level recorded in 2024, it remains at an alarming threshold. Alongside the financial incentives, from April 15, 2026, to May 30, 2026, the healthcare sector is deploying premarital health examinations, prenatal screenings, and elderly medical record filing services directly to 168 communes, wards, and special zones.

Pregnant women and the elderly, particularly those from disadvantaged households, can now easily access these services at their place of residence instead of traveling to big hospitals.

This program aims to help couples establish the best possible health and financial foundations when deciding to have children, "getting ahead" of the new Law on Population, which will officially take effect on July 1, 2026.

By Ngoc Minh - Translated by Anh Quan