HCMC strengthens fire prevention, fighting for high-rise buildings, condominiums

The HCMC People's Committee has issued a plan to strengthen fire prevention and fighting in high-rise residential buildings, apartment buildings, and individual houses combined with production and business.

Practicing firefighting in the Dreamhome Residence apartment building in Go Vap District, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan to implement Directive No. 19/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on strengthening fire prevention and fighting in high-rise residential buildings, apartment buildings, and individual houses combined with production and business, the city aims to raise awareness and responsibility of the Party committees, authorities at all levels, and residents in complying with regulations and implementing fire fighting and safety.

The plan also aims to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of state management at levels and sectors of construction, and fire prevention and fighting, and strengthen legal compliance and skills for firefighting and prevention, search and rescue activities.

The HCMC People's Committee has requested the Department of Public Security of the city to review, inspect, and classify high-rise residential buildings, apartment buildings, and individual houses combined with production and business, and give fire prevention and fighting measures.

Heads of business facilities and household owners have been asked to have plans for implementing enhanced fire prevention and fighting measures launched by the municipal People's Committee and complete the implementation of measures before March 3, 2025. After the assigned deadline, the city would order a contemporary suspension of operations for establishments that have not carried out their fire prevention and fighting plans yet.

In addition, the city’s Police will collaborate with the Department of Construction, Department of Industry and Trade, HCMC Power Corporation, relevant units, the People's Committees of Thu Duc City, and districts to organize interdisciplinary inspection teams to conduct inspections of facilities with high risk of fire and explosion, especially high-rise residential buildings, apartment buildings, and individual houses combined with production and business.

The Department of Construction has been requested to strengthen state management in urban planning and construction, and construction order of high-rise residential buildings, markets, workshops, bars, nightclubs, karaoke bars, houses converted for other uses, apartment buildings, and individual houses combined with production and business; strictly impose fines on violations in accordance with law; be responsible for appraising, licensing, and managing construction order.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh