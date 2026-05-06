HCMC brings online public services closer to residents

With the theme “Quick Account Setup – Digital ID Activation – Ready for Public Services,” Xom Chieu Ward in Ho Chi Minh City has launched a peak-month campaign to encourage residents to adopt online public services and cashless payments.

On the morning of May 6, the People’s Committee of Xom Chieu Ward officially kicked off the campaign to raise public awareness of population data systems and foster the use of new digital services and utilities to improve the quality of life.

Officials of Xom Chieu Ward guide residents in activating their Level 2 electronic identification accounts.

The initiative is part of efforts to implement the national digital transformation strategy and to effectively roll out Project 06, advancing the development of digital government, digital society, and digital citizens at the grassroots level.

During the peak month, activities will focus on three key areas: assisting residents in opening bank accounts free of charge; registering and activating Level 2 electronic identification accounts; and guiding citizens on how to use online public services and make cashless payments.

Youth volunteers assist a resident with digital services and electronic ID activation at the Xom Chieu Ward public administrative service center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Community digital technology teams and heads of 23 neighborhoods, in coordination with local police, will go door-to-door to promote online public services. Special attention will be given to the elderly, those unfamiliar with technology, disadvantaged groups, and low-income residents.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, 38, visited the ward’s public administrative service center to register his child’s birth. Initially planning to complete the procedure directly at the counter due to not having activated his Level 2 digital ID account, he was promptly assisted by staff using the VNeID platform.

In addition, officials guided him through basic digital transaction steps, including bank transfers. Thanks to this support, he was able to complete the birth registration process quickly and conveniently.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong