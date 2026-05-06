Voters in Ho Chi Minh City urge faster progress on key transport projects

Voters in several wards in Ho Chi Minh City have called for accelerated progress on major transport infrastructure projects, along with stronger action on environmental and social welfare issues.

On the morning of May 6, Group No. 1 of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation for the 16th tenure (2026–2031) met with voters from Thuan An, Lai Thieu, An Phu, Thuan Giao and Binh Hoa wards, gathering numerous opinions on infrastructure, the environment and social welfare.

At the venue of Thuan An ward, the delegation reported on the outcomes of the first session of the 16th National Assembly and updated voters on its recent activities.

A voter calls for faster progress on transport infrastructure projects.

Many voters raised pressing livelihood concerns and urged representatives to take stronger action. Notably, they called for speeding up the construction of Ring Road 3, citing delays that have negatively affected daily life. They also recommended stricter review processes for social housing applications to ensure support reaches the right beneficiaries and to prevent speculation and reselling that make housing less accessible for low-income residents.

Voter Nguyen Cong Trinh raises concerns about flooding affecting crops.

Voters further urged authorities to strengthen the treatment and recycling of industrial waste, particularly electric vehicle batteries, as part of efforts to build a green ecosystem and promote sustainable development.

Additional concerns included urban flooding, dredging of canals and administrative procedures related to land. Representatives from the five wards and relevant departments addressed several issues directly at the meeting.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh directs agencies on issues raised by voters.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, responded to key voter concerns regarding infrastructure, industrial waste management, environmental protection and social housing policies. He instructed relevant departments and local authorities to take immediate action and resolve issues within their jurisdiction.

He also called for stricter oversight of policies supporting people with meritorious service and vulnerable groups, ensuring that legitimate rights and benefits are addressed comprehensively and effectively.

By Tam Trang – Translated by Huyen Huong