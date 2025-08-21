HCMC, Southern region experience heavy rain events

The meteorological agency reported that Ho Chi Minh City recorded widespread heavy rain on the morning of August 21. Besides, many other places also experienced torrential rains.

From last night until the morning of August 21, a system of moist clouds from the sea moved in, triggering prolonged heavy rains across multiple areas in the Southern region.

Satellite data indicate that the Southeast region, the South Central coast and the Central Highlands region were the most significantly affected areas.

Satellite image at 5:30 a.m. shows that clusters of clouds cause heavy rains over Southern Vietnam on the morning of August 21.

In the Southern region, moderate to heavy rain occurred in multiple places, concentrated in the central and eastern parts of Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, Vinh Long and other provinces. Some localities experienced rain later.

In the South Central Coast and Central Highlands region, heavy rainfall was recorded in the eastern parts of Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Lam Dong and surrounding areas.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the night of August 20 to the early August 21, many areas recorded rainfall above 60mm.

Notably, Tan Lap in Tuyen Quang Province received 116.6mm of rainfall, Phu Thong in Thai Nguyen Province received 61.2mm, and Binh Thang in Ho Chi Minh City received 102.2mm.

Forecasts for the afternoon and evening of August 21 indicate that the Northern mountainous region will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some localities exceeding 100mm.

Other areas from the Northern region to Thanh Hoa, the South Central Coast, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will suffer from scattered showers, with rainfall generally ranging from 15-30mm, and in some places over 80mm.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong