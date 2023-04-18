HCMC sets up 13 inspection, supervision teams for key projects

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just announced the establishment of working teams in charge of inspection and supervision for public investment capital disbursement and the city’s key projects.

Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Board was unanimous with assigning permanent members of the HCMC Party Committee and members of the city Party Committee's Standing Board the heads of 13 working teams following the directions of the HCMC Party Committee's Standing Board to directly and regularly inspect, supervise and speed up the implementation progress of each project and the disbursement of public investment capital in the city’s key works and projects.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Standing Board asked Party committees at all levels, authorities, localities, relevant agencies and units to focus on directing the drastic and strict implementation of projects in accordance with the directions of the Central, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the city People's Committee on public investment.

Accordingly, the heads of party committees at all levels, local authorities, agencies, units and project investors are responsible for the implementation of the projects, the progress and quality of the public investment projects, especially the disbursement of public investment capital in their localities and units.

They are assigned to act as a linkage between the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation progress of projects. This is one of the criteria to evaluate their performance in 2023. Those irresponsible causing difficulties, obstructing or delaying the progress of capital allocation and implementation of projects and disbursement works of public investment capital will be strictly handled.

Additionally, heads of the working teams are in charge of supervising the disbursement progress of public investment capital and the results of compensation, resettlement support, relocation and handover of construction sites; identifying the subjective and objective causes affecting the implementation progress of the projects; directing or proposing specific solutions for each project.

Heads of party committees at all levels, local authorities, agencies, units and project investors are required to follow contents directed by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City at each project; to closely coordinate with departments, agencies, localities and project investors to get the highest efficiency.

The working teams are required to thoroughly grasp difficulties and arising problems during the implementation of the projects, thereby making proposals to solve difficulties and problems to the city's authorities.

There are 13 working teams in charge of inspection and supervision for the disbursement of public investment capital and key works and projects in the city.

Of these, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen is in charge of inspection and supervision for Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railways Construction Project, Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Section (Line 1), the first phase implementation of the project to deal with tidal flooding taking into account climate changes worth VND10 trillion (US$426 million) and Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Rach Nuoc Len canal environmental improvement project.

Similarly, an alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu is responsible for five projects including the investment and construction project of four main roads in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, the project on the Northern residential area infrastructure investment and completion of the North-South axis in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, the An Phu intersection construction project, Hanoi Highway expansion project, the project connecting the main traffic axis of Pham Van Dong Street with National Highway No.1.

Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC is assigned to follow and inspect the component project No.2 consisting of items of compensation, resettlement works for Ring Road No.3; District 5's Hang Bang Canal project; the expansion and upgrade project of the provincial road 8; the project of dredging, environmental improvement and infrastructure construction on Xuyen Tam Canal; construction project of Long Kieng Bridge.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai will focus on inspection and supervision for four projects, including the construction project of Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University- campus 2, renovation and construction project of An Binh Hospital in the second phase, investment project on the technical infrastructure of Tan Kien Medical Cluster in Binh Chanh District.

In addition, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also assigned supervisors for other projects such as the road expansion projects on Luong Dinh Cua Street, My Thuy intersection and the road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan Street and Cong Hoa Street and so on.