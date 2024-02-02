HCMC sets goal of 7.5- 8 percent growth in 2024

The HCMC People’s Committee on February 1 held a regular meeting to review the social-economic situation in January, and the implementation of targets in February.

Attending the meeting were Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Bui Xuan Cuong, and Nguyen Van Dung.

According to the HCMC Statistics Department, January saw an increasing shopping demand because it was the month before the Lunar New Year. Total retail sales of consumer goods and services reached VND103,241 billion (US$4.24 billion), up 1.1 percent compared to the last month and 24.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu said that the amounts of goods flocked to three wholesale markets in the city have surged, with about 11,000 tons per day. Online shopping on social media platforms has also increased strongly.

According to Deputy Director in charge of the HCMC Department of Finance Nguyen Tran Phu, the local market price during the Tet holiday was stable. The city sees an abundant supply of goods for Tet while the hoarding of goods to push prices for enormous profits has not been found yet.

Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh said that this year, the city spent VND1,102 billion (US$45.3 million), including VND915 billion (US$37.6 million) financed by the city’s budget, to offer Tet gifts to about 625,442 disadvantaged people, including 3.089 underprivileged children and elderly with difficulty circumstances.

In addition, the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees at levels, the HCMC Labor Federation, the municipal Youth Union, and districts spent VND200 billion (US$8.2 million) to care for needy people and workers.

In his conclusion, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung stressed that the city aims to achieve a growth target of 7.5-8 percent and the disbursement rate of public investment that must reach at least 95 percent by the end of 2024, including the disbursement rate of public investment in the first quarter of this year of 12 percent. The annual economic growth will be no less than 6.5 percent.

The departments need to make their efforts to synchronously implement solutions and tasks from the beginning of this year, especially promoting driving forces in all fields, strengthening public investment from the beginning of the year, promoting domestic consumption and regional linkages with provinces and cities with a wide range of promotional programs to stimulate consumer demand during the Lunar New Year.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh