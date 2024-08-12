HCMC serves 23 million visitors in seven months

HCMC welcomed more than 3 million foreign tourists and 20 million domestic visitors in the first seven months of 2024, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Tourists visit the Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office. (Photo: VNA)

The figures represented a year-on-year increase of 30.3 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

The city earned over VND108 trillion (US$4.3 billion) in revenue from tourism from January to July, up 15.4 percent over the same period last year.

According to Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, the agency will advise the municipal People’s Committee to approve the "HCMC Tourism Development Strategy to 2030", and continue to implement the "Smart Tourism Development Project in HCMC for the 2021-2025 period".

The city’s tourism sector will roll out distinctive tourism products in Thu Duc city and districts, as well as develop waterway tourism, cultural and historical tourism, agriculture and ecological tourism, night-time tourism, and MICE, she added.

Notably, it will organize the 18th International Travel Expo HCMC– ITE HCMC 2024 in early September. The event aims to accelerate the recovery and growth of the southern economic hub's tourism sector.

Themed “Responsible Travel – Creating Future,” it plans a variety of activities promoting key tourist destinations and services in Vietnam, with a goal of expanding the international tourist market and increasing the flow of visitors between countries to optimize tourism revenue.

To date, the organizer has registered around 500 domestic and international exhibitors, who will showcase travel destinations, tourism technology, and products.

The event is expected to welcome around 220 international buyers from over 45 countries and territories, including senior executives from travel agencies, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) organizers, luxury travel companies, and other key stakeholders interested in the Vietnamese market.

On the sidelines, participants will be treated to forums, conferences, seminars, and specialised tourism events.

Vietnamplus