HCMC seeks solutions for green urban development

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper Le Xuan Trung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The joint project sees the participation of the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, Signify Vietnam Limited, the Netherlands Consulate General in HCMC, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of the city, and the Dutch Business Association Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper Le Xuan Trung said that major cities, including HCMC, are facing light pollution due to improper and inefficient use of outdoor lighting, and air pollution which affects human health and the living environment of the people, contributes to global warming and energy waste. To address these issues and support the goal of developing a green and sustainable city, with a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper and Signify Vietnam Limited have officially kicked off this project.

The project consists of two phases. The first phase is open to everyone, including students, public employees, professionals, engineers, and residents. Participants can submit their entries, which can be ideas or designs presented in the form of written essays, graphics, images, or videos. These submissions share solutions for the effective use of lighting, energy conservation, and emission reduction in HCMC.

The results of the competition will be announced at the Lighting Innovation Festival which is scheduled to be held in November. The organization board will select the most outstanding initiatives to submit to the HCMC People's Committee and relevant departments.

Consul General of the Netherlands in HCMC Daniel Coenraad Stork delivers his speech at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General of the Netherlands in HCMC Daniel Coenraad Stork stated that the Netherlands highly values the project. With experience in green development and climate change adaptation, and strong technological advancements, the Netherlands will always support Vietnam in implementing green development, strategies and plans for smart urban development, climate change adaptation, and greenhouse gas emission reduction to achieve carbon neutrality; and provide technology transfer and consultancy, and workforce training programs.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh