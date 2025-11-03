HCMC seeks public opinions on symbol honoring the spirit of overcoming Covid-19

Ho Chi Minh City seeks public opinion, honoring the spirit of overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. Public consultation will take place from November 1 to November 15, 2025.

Forces involved in Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has issued a notice to the People’s Committees of 168 wards, communes, and special zones, as well as to multi-channel network management enterprises. The directive follows the instruction of the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to collect public input on the design of a monument recognizing the collective effort and solidarity of the city’s residents in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. The monument is planned for the site at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street, Vuon Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City is inviting public input on the concept of a monument with three main themes:

- From Loss to Rapid Recovery: Reflecting the city’s swift resurgence through GRDP growth data.

- Honoring Solidarity and Collective Effort: Recognizing the unity and shared commitment of the city and the nation in combating the pandemic and restoring socio-economic stability.

- A Reminder for the Future: Serving as a profound historical lesson and a cautionary reminder for future generations.

The consultation will be conducted online over 15 days to ensure the project is completed in time for the Lunar New Year 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has requested the People’s Committees of 168 wards, communes, and special zones, as well as multi-channel network operators, to coordinate in promoting and implementing the project.

Multi-channel network management enterprises are also requested to collaborate with the city in promoting the public consultation on the monument, recognizing the collective effort and solidarity of Ho Chi Minh City residents in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic across the digital platforms they operate. At the same time, they are asked to facilitate public input from all segments of society via multi-channel platforms.

The public consultation period runs from November 1 to November 15, 2025. Participating organizations are required to compile feedback and submit their reports to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports by 11 a.m. on November 16, 2025, for consolidation and reporting to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee via email at ttdt.svhtt@tphcm.gov.vn.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh