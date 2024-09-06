HCMC seeks cooperation with Osaka in railway development, innovation

An overview of the meeting

During the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized HCMC’s strong commitment to enhancing cooperation with Japan across various sectors, including trade, investment, and partnerships between localities. As a leading locality in promoting Vietnam-Japan cooperation, the city seeks to deepen its collaboration with Japan further, aiming to elevate the quality of Japanese investment and trade in HCMC and Vietnam.

Given that Osaka is one of HCMC's 12 strategic partner regions, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed hope that the Osaka business community would serve as a bridge, enabling Osaka’s companies and the Kansai region at large to explore greater opportunities for trade and investment cooperation in the city.

The representative of the Junior Chamber International Osaka (L) presents a gift to Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

To advance this goal, the HCMC Chairman proposed that the parties should engage in further initiatives and exchanges to resolve challenges and accelerate the implementation of collaborative projects. Regarding tourism and people-to-people exchanges, he acknowledged the success of cultural initiatives like the Vietnam-Japan Festival and the expansion of direct flight routes, which have strengthened ties between the two nations. He encouraged both sides to explore new avenues for fostering even greater connections between their people.

Agreeing with the opinions and proposals of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Mr. Hironori Sakai noted that thanks to the direct flight, which takes only five hours, many Japanese tourists now choose HCMC in particular, and Vietnam in general, as a travel destination. He believes that if the immigration process were further streamlined, the number of Japanese visitors to Vietnam would rise even more.

Regarding economic cooperation, Mr. Hironori Sakai highlighted that this visit to HCMC provides a valuable opportunity for young Osaka entrepreneurs who are highly interested in Vietnam to explore the market. He noted that transportation infrastructure, especially railways, has garnered significant attention from these businesses.

Mr. Hironori Sakai emphasized that operating a safe and efficient railway system requires a large workforce of skilled professionals. In the coming time, Japan plans to welcome Vietnamese students to study and work in this sector. These students will return to Vietnam to contribute to its railway development after gaining training and practical experience. Japan also hopes to expand cooperation on additional railway projects, including high-speed trains, to reduce travel time and support Vietnam’s economic growth.

Delegates at the meeting

Welcoming the proposals for cooperation in railway development, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his hope that specific projects in this field would be discussed between the two sides in the near future.

He also noted that the HCMC Innovation Startup Center is set to open in November. The center aims to bring together and connect resources from the city’s innovation and startup ecosystem and international and domestic partners, focusing on areas such as the environment, healthcare, and education. The Chairman expressed his hope that businesses from Osaka and Japan will further enhance their cooperation with HCMC in these sectors.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Thuy Doan