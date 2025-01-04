HCMC Secretary: Building International Financial Center - building city’s future

Ho Chi Minh City Secretary Nguyen Van Nen underscored the building of the International Financial Center, highlighting its pivotal role in empowering the city’s future.

He made the statement at this morning’s conference co-organized by the Government Office coordinated with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the People's Committee of Da Nang City to announce the Government's Resolution promulgating an action plan to implement the Politburo's Conclusion on building a Regional and International Financial Center in Vietnam. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, a Politburo member, chaired the conference.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the city's aspirations extend beyond the establishment of an International Financial Center, encompassing the cultivation of trust, the creation of a prosperous future, and the promotion of sustainable development.

Robust drive for personal and professional growth

During the conference, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen showed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its significance in generating positive momentum that will play a crucial role in assisting Ho Chi Minh City in achieving both its immediate and long-term objectives.

Resolution No. 24 and Resolution No. 31 outline objectives and strategies for Ho Chi Minh City and the southern key economic region. Notably, these resolutions include provisions for innovative, exceptional, and globally competitive mechanisms and policies aimed at the timely establishment of the HCMC International Financial Center.

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee highlighted that the creation of the International Finance Center in Ho Chi Minh City exemplifies the Central's strategic vision. It reflects the Party and Government's strong commitment and determination, as well as the collective support of the citizens and the local business community, in developing a transparent, efficient, and sustainable financial ecosystem.

The International Financial Center serves as a hub for financial, banking, insurance, securities, and investment activities, while also being a focal point for knowledge, technology, and international networking.

This will serve as a significant catalyst, drawing in capital at competitive rates to foster innovation, create advanced financial products, and support both businesses and the startup ecosystem, as highlighted by the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The International Finance Center represents more than just an economic development initiative; it signifies Vietnam's emerging role in the global financial landscape. This project serves as a strategic move to enhance integration with international financial flows, attract investments, and elevate the quality of growth. Beyond being a hub for financial activities, the center aspires to be a leader in innovation, driving advancements in financial technology while embracing green and sustainable economic practices.

The effectiveness of the Financial Center relies not only on its policies but also on the agreement among businesses, investors, and the community within the Southern Key Economic Zone and Ho Chi Minh City. As of now, the city has developed an organizational framework and is overseeing the execution of several critical short-term and long-term initiatives.

Duties and accomplishments of the nation

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee highlighted that this represents a political commitment to fulfill the directives of the Party Central Committee and the Prime Minister. The southern largest city is resolute in its commitment to promptly and decisively execute the conclusions of the Politburo and the Government's action plan, while urgently collaborating with central ministries and agencies to implement solutions in a coordinated manner.

Ho Chi Minh City is not only committed to establishing an international financial center but also to fostering trust, future prospects, and prosperity, affirmed Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, expressing the city's determination.

The spatial development plan for the financial center involves conducting research on urban planning and organizing the layout of the financial center in accordance with the established plan. Additionally, it includes studying the expansion of the plan in connection with the new urban area of Thu Thiem, ensuring that the development space is both expansive and cohesive, with a priority on developing integrated infrastructure.

The southern metropolis is focusing on preparing a skilled workforce to manage and operate the International Financial Center. This includes training personnel for development, attracting talent, and promoting innovation, research, and the application of science and technology, particularly in the fields of finance and technology.

HCMC is exploring and proposing specific mechanisms and policies aimed at encouraging, attracting, and safeguarding the rights and legitimate interests of investors, financial institutions, banks, investment funds, and major financial entities. The goal is to foster a safe, sound, and sustainable financial market.

In addition, efforts should be directed towards the allocation and mobilization of resources for the construction of infrastructure and the development of the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City. This includes leveraging various funding sources such as the budget, international assistance, commercial loans, private investments, as well as community and social capital.

At the same time, it is essential to proactively manage information and communication efforts to foster social consensus among various sectors, levels, agencies, organizations, and units within the political system regarding the establishment of an international financial center in the city.

HCMC continues to host seminars and discussions, actively seeking additional insights from both domestic and international experts and scientists. Currently, HCMC has numerous consulting organizations to ensure that its strategies are appropriate, advanced, modern, and aligned with the practical conditions of HCMC and Vietnam.

The Secretary emphasized that the development of the international financial center is the result of the dedication, effort, commitment, and intellect of numerous organizations and individuals, culminating in a well-crafted and high-quality product.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong