Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh serves as the head of the inter-agency steering committee for building Regional and International Financial Centers in Vietnam; and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh is the Standing Deputy Head.

The Government Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Da Nang City People's Committee held a conference on January 4 morning in Ho Chi Minh City to announce the Government's resolution issuing an action plan for implementing the Politburo's conclusion on building Regional and International Financial Centers in Vietnam.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong