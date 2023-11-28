HCMC, RoK’s Gyeongsangbuk Province to foster multi-faceted relations

Gyeongsangbuk Province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Ho Chi Minh City would like to continue to foster multi-faceted relations.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Governor of Gyeongsangbuk Province, the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Cheol Woo on November 27 afternoon.

At the reception, the city Party Chief affirmed that the recent visit of the Korean President along with large corporations and businesses in June to Vietnam showed the good relations between the two countries at many levels.

Currently, the Republic of Korea still dominates FDI projects in Vietnam and vice versa, Vietnam is RoK's third largest trading partner.

Based on the good relationship, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee said that the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Korea has also achieved many impressive and good results.

The RoK is now the fourth largest foreign investor in Ho Chi Minh City with more than 2,100 valid projects worth over US$5.5 billion.

In 2022, bilateral trade turnover between HCMC and the country reached US$5.6 billion, ranking among the top five in Ho Chi Minh City's export and import markets.

Currently, around 80,000 Koreans are living and working along with more than 2,000 Korean businesses operating in HCMC, contributing to promoting the city’s socio-economic development.

Moreover, the Korean community in the city is also a bridge to share culture and contribute to deepening the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Korean localities.

For his part, Governor of Gyeongsangbuk Province Lee Cheol Woo was impressed by the current rapid development of Ho Chi Minh City after a previous visit to the city in 2019.

According to him, Gyeongsangbuk is home to 300 descendants of Ly Long Tuong, a prince of the Ly dynasty that ruled Vietnam between the 11th and 13th century.

That is an important linkage to foster multi-faceted relations between Gyeongsangbuk and HCMC in particular and between the RoK and Vietnam in general.

Mr. Lee Cheol Woo added that Gyeongsangbuk is building a Vietnamese cultural village to enhance cultural exchanges with Vietnam. On this occasion, he invited Vietnamese leaders and people to visit the cultural village after completion.