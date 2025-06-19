HCMC reviews infrastructure at new commune-level administrative units

The People’s Committee of HCMC issued a document conveying the direction of the city’s Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc on urging the implementation of digitizing archival documents, strengthening administrative records management in localities on June 17.

District 1’s officials in Ho Chi Minh City pilot the information system of the two-tier local government model. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Duoc, requested heads of agencies, departments, and organizations to promptly complete surveys and inventories of archival documents during the restructuring of the city’s administrative apparatus. He also instructed relevant bodies to develop and implement operational plans for managing and addressing the documents and databases before the structural reorganization. Agencies and units have been tasked with prioritizing the creation of electronic records for outgoing documents across existing administrative platforms.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has delegated chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to promote their roles in managing government offices and public assets in a scientific, cost-effective, and efficient manner and maintain uninterrupted operations within the local governance system to implement policy on administrative restructuring and the two-tier local government model.

Leaders of localities must urgently review the internal networks and information technology infrastructure at newly established commune-level People’s Committee offices and prioritize the continued use of functional assets and existing equipment while supplementing additional IT systems or services if necessary within the scope of the 2025 budget allocated by the municipal government. In addition, local authorities are required to proactively launch trial operations to ensure that assigned personnel are proficient in handling all operational tasks before full implementation begins.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh