HCMC reveals newly established wards, communes

At the 22nd session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for 2021-2026, delegates passed a resolution on the rearrangement of administrative units at all levels and the building of the two-tier local government model.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City reduces the number of commune-level administrative units from 273 to 102, including 78 wards and 24 communes.

The restructured system will comprise new units, including Hiep Binh, Tam Binh, Thu Duc, Linh Xuan, Long Binh, Tang Nhon Phu, Phuoc Long, Long Phuoc, Long Truong, An Khanh, Binh Trung, and Cat Lai, formed by merging the entire natural area and population of the current wards in Thu Duc City; Tan Dinh, Ben Thanh, Saigon, and Cau Ong Lanh, created by merging the current wards in District 1; Ban Co, Xuan Hoa, and Nhieu Loc, established after merging the existing wards in District 3; and Vinh Hoi, Khanh Hoi, and Xom Chieu, formed by merging the current wards in District 4.

There are also Cho Quan, An Dong, and Cho Lon, established after merging the existing wards in District 5; Binh Tien, Binh Phu, and Phu Lam, formed by merging the current wards in District 6; Tan My, Tan Hung, Tan Thuan, and Phu Thuan, created by merging the current wards in District 7; Chanh Hung, Binh Dong, and Phu Dinh, established after merging the existing wards in District 8; Vuon Lai, Dien Hong, and Hoa Hung, formed by merging wards in District 10; and Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Binh Thoi, and Minh Phung, formed by merging wards in District 11.

The new wards also include Dong Hung Thuan, Trung My Tay, Tan Thoi Hiep, Thoi An, and An Phu Dong in District 12; Gia Dinh, Binh Thanh, Binh Loi Trung, Thanh My Tay, and Binh Quoi in Binh Thanh District; Binh Tan, Binh Hung Hoa, Binh Tri Dong, An Lac, and Tan Tao, created by merging the current wards in Binh Tan District and parts of Tan Kien Ward in Binh Chanh District and Son Ky Ward in Tan Phu District; Hanh Thong, An Nhon, Go Vap, Thong Tay Hoi, An Hoi Tay, and An Hoi Dong, formed by merging wards in Go Vap District; and Duc Nhuan, Cau Kieu, and Phu Nhuan, formed by merging wards in Phu Nhuan District.

The new administrative units consist of Tan Son Hoa, Tan Son Nhat, Tan Hoa, Bay Hien, Tan Binh, and Tan Son, established after merging the existing wards in Tan Binh District; Tay Thanh, Tan Son Nhi, Phu Tho Hoa, Phu Thanh, and Tan Phu, formed by merging wards in Tan Phu District; Vinh Loc, Tan Vinh Loc, Binh Loi, Tan Nhut, Binh Chanh, Hung Long, and Binh Hung, established after merging the existing wards in Binh Chanh District and parts of Tan Tao Ward in Binh Tan District and wards 16 and 7 in District 8.

The city’s outlying areas comprise new wards, including An Nhon Tay, Thai My, Nhuan Duc, Tan An Hoi, Cu Chi, Phu Hoa Dong, and Binh My, formed by merging communes in Cu Chi District; Binh Khanh, Can Gio, An Thoi Dong, and Thanh An, formed by merging communes in Can Gio District; Hoc Mon, Ba Diem, Xuan Thoi Son, and Dong Thanh, established after merging communes in Hoc Mon District; and Nha Be and Hiep Phuoc, formed by merging communes in Nha Be District.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh