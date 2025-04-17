HCMC People's Council to review arrangement of administrative units

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will examine the proposal from the People's Committee on the rearrangement of administrative units at all levels and the building of the two-tier local government model.

The municipal People's Council will also review the organization of specialized agencies under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee at the 22nd session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for 2021-2026, which is scheduled to be held on April 18.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council is reviewing and approving the list of construction and land acquisition projects for socio-economic development, the list of projects that need to change land use purposes involving land currently used for rice cultivation, and the implementation of the construction project of Ring Road No. 4.

At the conference, deputies will give opinions on the adjustment and supplementation of the 2025 public investment plan, the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021–2025 period; decisions on investment policies and adjustments of investment projects; and proposals related to policies and benefits in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

At the session, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will review proposals on the repeal, amendment, and supplementation of a number of provisions of the Council’s resolutions, including Resolution No. 01/2025/NQ-HĐND on support policies for cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers who quit their jobs during the restructuring of the organizational apparatus. It also addresses cases involving Party affairs officers at State-owned corporations and companies with 100 percent charter capital held by the State, impacted by Party organizational restructuring and individuals ineligible to stand for reelection or reappointment to positions.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh