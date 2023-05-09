HCMC removes obstacles in fire prevention, fighting for karaoke facilities

An official letter to guide some solutions on overcoming obstacles in fire prevention and fighting for karaoke facilities, bars and discotheques in the city has just been promulgated.

Accordingly, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department has just promulgated the letter.

Particularly, karaoke facilities, bars and discotheques in the city are exploited that have to meet requirements on fire safety in accordance with the Decree No.136 and ensure the obligated regulations on fire prevention and fighting.

In case of the facilities fail the requirements noted in Decree No.136 related to the renovation, they have to apply the National Technical Regulation 06:2022/BXD. The facilities have to repair and overcome the issues and violations on fire prevention and fighting to meet the design, standards and regulations at the time of approval on fire prevention and fighting.

The business facilities which are not under subjects of appraisal on fire prevention and fighting in accordance with the Decree No.35/2003, Decree No.46/2012, Decree No.79/2014 or those which have been approved for the design, acceptance works on fire prevention and fighting but they have not been the subjects under the appraisal process following the Decree No.136, the owners of the facilities have to overcome the issues promptly and do not require to approve the design and acceptance works on fire prevention and fighting.

However, as for the facilities that are required to halt the operation to repair, overcome the issues and violations on fire prevention and fighting or temporarily suspend the operation have to perform the regulations and requirements.

Previously, on April 7, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper hosted a talk on removing difficulties and obstacles for karaoke parlors in HCMC to operate safely. At the event, many difficulties and obstacles of karaoke facilities were recorded.

At the talk, the leader of the PC07 guaranteed to implement the solutions on removing obstacles and issues to facilitate the operation of karaoke facilities meeting the requirements on fire prevention and fighting.