HCMC readies to support youth in realizing their ambitions

The leadership of Ho Chi Minh City is ready to work together to support young people in realizing their ambitions to contribute to the city's development.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, said at a dialogue between the city's leaders and the youth in 2025, which was held on March 28.

Attending the event were Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai, and more than 1,000 young people.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the city has a special role and holds a unique position as an international trade gateway, the economic locomotive, and a major contributor to the national budget. It is also a place where many resolutions on piloting new policies and mechanisms, especially those related to the market economy, are implemented. The city is home to rich, high-quality human resources with a large number of experts, scientists, intellectuals, and a strong community of entrepreneurs who are living and working there.

Ho Chi Minh City's key focuses are a green and digital development strategy and the construction of a multi-purpose high-tech center consisting of an innovation startup center, a big data center, and a center for artificial intelligence (AI).

He emphasized that this strategy for the short term and long term aims to leverage and maximize the potential of its special human resources for the city’s development.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee hoped to listen to the thoughts, aspirations, proposals, dreams, and ambitions of the youth in order to better respond to the city's special resources and help the city's leadership understand and support the young people in carrying out their duties more effectively and efficiently.

