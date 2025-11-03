HCMC ramps up preparations as typhoon Kalmaegi approaches East Sea

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment on November 3 issued directives to relevant agencies to take proactive measures as typhoon No. 13 (Kalmaegi) is nearing the East Sea.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment has called on all relevant departments, agencies and local authorities to closely monitor storm warnings and forecasts through the Southern Meteorological and Hydrological Station, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting website and the City Civil Defense Command portal.

Authorities are required to prepare comprehensive contingency plans for typhoon Kalmaegi’s impacts, including strong winds, landslides and flooding from heavy rain combined with early-November high tides; carry out a 24/7 duty schedule to ensure rapid, effective responses and readiness for worst-case scenarios.

Additionally, the department has instructed coastal wards, island communes, the Con Dao Special Zone, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, the Ho Chi Minh City Maritime Information Station, the Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Sub-Department and other relevant units to closely track typhoon Kalmaegi’s developments and provide timely updates to vessel operators.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Irrigation Management and Exploitation and associated agencies are tasked to coordinate with local authorities to operate reservoirs, sluices, drainage systems, and mobile pumps efficiently, mitigating flooding caused by the storm’s heavy rainfall, high tides and releases from Dau Tieng Reservoir.

Furthermore, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has instructed Ho Chi Minh City Greenery Parks Company to swiftly handle any fallen or damaged trees resulting from typhoon Kalmaegi.

Predicted path and trajectory of typhoon Kalmaegi. Photo: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

The municipal Department of Tourism should instruct all operators of tourist boats to suspend activities on rivers and at sea during hazardous weather, high waves, and strong winds, and to strictly check all safety measures for passengers before departure.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment also warned that between November 5 and November 6, the middle of the East Sea, including the Spratly Islands, and offshore waters from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa may experience strong winds at category 12–14, gusts above category 17, and sea waves of 8–10 meters.

All vessels and offshore structures in these areas will face severe impacts from the storm, strong winds and high waves.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong