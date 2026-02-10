H5N1 avian influenza outbreak detected in Ha Tinh Province

Mr. Nguyen Chi Thanh, Director of the Ha Tinh Provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC), said an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza has been detected in Cam Xuyen Commune, where hundreds of poultry have fallen ill, died, or been culled.

Mr. Nguyen Chi Thanh, Director of the Ha Tinh Center for Disease Control (far right), instructs functional agencies in Cam Xuyen Commune to implement measures to prevent and control avian influenza.

Initial reports indicate that since February 7, avian influenza cases have occurred in Hamlet 1 of Cam Xuyen Commune, Ha Tinh Province. The Sub-Department of Crop Production and Livestock Production under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has instructed specialized agencies to inspect the outbreak and collect samples for testing to determine the cause. By February 8, two poultry samples tested positive for the H5N1 virus.

As of now, 27 out of 123 households in Hamlet 1 have reported poultry that became sick, died, or were destroyed. A total of 902 birds have been culled, including 872 chickens.

To promptly address environmental sanitation, the Ha Tinh CDC has provided Cam Xuyen Commune with 100 kilograms of Cloramin B for disinfection and sterilization at affected households in Hamlet 1.

A Ha Tinh CDC delegation reviews the avian influenza situation at a household in Cam Xuyen Commune.

According to Mr. Nguyen Chi Thanh, the CDC is directing local authorities to increase public communication to raise awareness of avian influenza symptoms, preventive measures, and the health risks associated with the disease. At the same time, it is working closely with local administrations and veterinary agencies to detect poultry deaths, conduct daily monitoring, and closely supervise individuals who have had close contact with poultry. Those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, chest pain, or shortness of breath are urged to seek medical care immediately for timely consultation, examination, and treatment.

Mr. Nguyen Chi Thanh noted that although the outbreak is currently under control, complacency must be avoided. This is particularly critical during the winter–spring season, as the Lunar New Year approaches and poultry transportation and consumption increase, significantly heightening the risk of disease spread.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan