Can Tho City tightens Nipah virus surveillance

The Can Tho City Department of Health on January 30 said that the department has issued an official directive to its affiliated units to strengthen monitoring and prevention of Nipah virus disease.

Accordingly, Mr. Tran Van Dung, Deputy Director of the Can Tho City Department of Health, said that the department has instructed the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of Can Tho City to review and strengthen rapid response teams to ensure readiness when directed or upon detection of cases.

In addition, Can Tho City CDC has been asked to enhance surveillance and detect suspected cases at points of entry, while reviewing and preparing sufficient human resources, supplies, medicines, chemicals, equipment and vehicles to ensure a timely response should an outbreak occur.

The Can Tho City Department of Health has instructed relevant units to review, strengthen, and maintain the operations of rapid response teams for Nipah virus prevention and control.

For medical examination and treatment facilities, the Can Tho City Department of Health has required medical facilities to enhance surveillance and conduct comprehensive epidemiological screening for patients presenting with symptoms of fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, sore throat, altered consciousness, or acute encephalitis.

Facilities must prioritize screening patients returning from outbreak areas within the past 14 days and immediately implement triage and strict isolation for suspected or confirmed cases.

Regional medical centers are responsible for coordinating with media agencies to disseminate information on disease prevention measures through mass media, strengthening rapid response teams, and establishing mobile emergency response teams.

Local health stations are tasked with consulting commune-level People’s Committees to intensify close monitoring of residents returning from outbreak areas, manage their health status, and provide guidance on health monitoring for a 14-day period, as well as consulting on plans for Nipah virus disease prevention and control in their localities.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong