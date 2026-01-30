Quang Ngai proposes over VND106 bln in support for disease damage

The People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province sent a document to the Ministry of Finance on January 30 to request over VND106 billion (US$4.1 million) in support to address losses caused by terrestrial animal diseases in 2025.

In 2025, African swine fever severely affected the province’s livestock sector, forcing the culling of more than 92,000 pigs. Lumpy skin disease in cattle resulted in the destruction of 25 animals, while more than 25,500 poultry died or were culled from late July through the end of 2025.

The province also proposed financial support for individuals who do not receive state salaries but participate in disease prevention and control efforts.

Total proposed assistance is nearly VND213 billion (US$8.2 million), of which Quang Ngai is seeking more than VND106 billion (US$4.1 million) from the central budget.

The provincial People’s Committee emphasized that timely funding would play a vital role in supporting farmers’ recovery, restoring production, stabilizing livelihoods, and alleviating pressure on the local budget.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong