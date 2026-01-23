Ho Chi Minh City handles rising complaints against private medical facilities

On January 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that after one month of operation, the system for receiving and handling public feedback has been running smoothly and in accordance with the improved procedures.

Dashboard tracking public feedback reception and resolution after one month of operation

Under the system, all citizen feedback data, along with the entire process of receiving, classifying, and addressing complaints, is continuously updated.

From December 22, 2025, to January 21, 2026, the system received and processed 174 complaints and petitions submitted by residents to the Department of Health through multiple channels, including the “Online Healthcare” application, the 1022 hotline, dedicated hotlines, and the Public Service Portal.

The feedback primarily focused on several key areas, including administrative procedures and licensing (61 cases), violations of law in the private healthcare sector (29 cases), medical examination and treatment procedures and health insurance coverage (23 cases), service attitude (16 cases), professional quality (10 cases), and other issues (35 cases).

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, by consolidating and analyzing feedback data on digital platforms, the department has been able to promptly identify bottlenecks and emerging shortcomings in both medical examination and treatment activities and healthcare administrative management.

Based on these findings, the department has proactively issued directives, taken corrective measures, and adjusted management solutions tailored to each category and specific sector, thereby helping to improve the quality of public services and the effectiveness of state management in the healthcare sector.

In the coming time, the Department of Health will continue to focus on optimizing the system by enhancing data interoperability between the department and all public and private hospitals, ministerial- and sector-affiliated hospitals, regional medical centers, and subordinate units, with a view to eventually extending connectivity to the grassroots healthcare level.

In addition, the department will work to increase transparency in the handling of public feedback, enabling leaders at all levels to monitor progress and resolution quality in real time, while treating the outcomes of complaint handling as a key criterion for assessing leadership accountability and the operational performance of healthcare institutions.

The public feedback reception and processing system of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health was launched with the aim of creating an additional, effective listening channel, enabling the healthcare sector to promptly capture opinions and feedback arising from the practical delivery of medical services. This is not merely an information technology application but a shift in the management approach—toward greater transparency, proactiveness, and closer engagement with the public. Each piece of feedback from residents is a valuable source of information that allows the healthcare sector to conduct self-reviews, make adjustments, and gradually improve service quality, Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong emphasized.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh