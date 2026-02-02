Health Ministry urges food poisoning prevention for Lunar New Year 2026

The Ministry of Health calls on localities to implement food poisoning prevention measures during the Lunar New Year 2026.

Health Ministry tightens food safety measures for Lunar New Year 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Health has urged local authorities to develop plans and implement measures to ensure food safety, monitor potential risks, and prevent food poisoning in line with the socio-economic conditions of each locality, particularly during the Lunar New Year and the Spring Festival season of 2026.

On February 2, the Ministry of Health issued an official directive to provincial health departments and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety, calling for strengthened food safety measures and proactive efforts to prevent food poisoning during the Tet holiday, the 2026 Spring Festival season, and the period ahead.

The ministry emphasized the need to prevent springtime poisoning caused by toxic mushrooms, as well as poisoning from animals and plants containing natural toxins, and food items with high consumption during festivals. Local agencies and units have been urged to step up inspection, examination, and food safety supervision, focusing on ready-to-eat food processors, collective kitchens in industrial zones and schools, food service establishments, and street food vendors.

The Ministry of Health has also instructed local authorities and relevant enforcement forces to take firm action, including suspending operations at facilities that fail to meet food safety requirements or lack the legally mandated food safety certification. It called for violations and enforcement outcomes to be publicly disclosed through mass media to promptly alert the public.

Additionally, the ministry urged stronger propaganda activities on food safety, in close coordination with press and broadcasting agencies, to ensure timely warnings about potential food safety risks.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Kim Khanh