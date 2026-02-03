Construction begins on traditional medicine research center in HCMC

The construction project of the Applied Research Center for Traditional Medicine and Herbal Pharmaceuticals kicked off at the HCMC Institute of Traditional Medicine, located at No. 273, Nguyen Van Troi Street, Phu Nhuan Ward, on February 3.

Construction project of the Applied Research Center for Traditional Medicine and Herbal Pharmaceuticals started on February 3. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects, the project, funded entirely by the city’s budget with a total investment of VND450 billion (US$17.3 million), will feature a modern design comprising one basement and seven storeys, with a total floor area exceeding 16,000 square meters. The facility is designed with integrated, state-of-the-art infrastructure to simultaneously serve three core functions, such as pharmaceutical research and production; specialized medical examination and treatment; and the training and development of human resources in traditional medicine.

The research and production area will be equipped with a modern, fully integrated system of laboratories, combined with facilities for the processing and formulation of traditional herbal medicines. The center is designed to support the entire production chain, including drying, extraction, vacuum concentration, tablet pressing, and final product packaging. It will also include specialized storage facilities, such as cold storage and pharmaceutical warehouses, to ensure the quality and safety of medicinal materials and finished products.

The clinical care area will serve as a reception and treatment space for patients, featuring comprehensive diagnostic imaging facilities, including CT, MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound units, as well as laboratory systems for biochemistry, hematology, and microbiology. In addition, the center will house specialized treatment facilities such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy rooms, physical rehabilitation areas, and traditional therapeutic services, including massage and acupressure, supporting an integrated approach that combines traditional medicine with modern medical practices.

Design of the Applied Research Center for Traditional Medicine and Herbal Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Ho Van Han, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Traditional Medicine, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Dr. Ho Van Han, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Traditional Medicine, said the groundbreaking for the Applied Research Center for Traditional Medicine and Herbal Pharmaceuticals marked a clear continuation of the Government’s long-standing policy to develop a comprehensive national healthcare system that prioritizes technological investment, the application of science and innovation, and the integration of traditional medicine with modern medical practices to optimize treatment outcomes across a wide range of diseases.

This is not merely a new construction project but a foundation for the formation of a complete ecosystem in which scientific research, clinical application, pharmaceutical production, and human resource training are closely interconnected. From this platform, the values of traditional Vietnamese medicine will be advanced on a scientific and transparent basis, contributing to the delivery of high-quality medical products and healthcare services, the doctor said.

The project is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2027, emerging as a leading modern center for research and application of traditional medicine and herbal pharmaceuticals in the Southern region. It is set to make a tangible contribution to the healthcare services in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces, while addressing public demand for access to traditional herbal medicines with clear, traceable origins and stringent quality control across all stages, from raw materials to formulation and production.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh