Hospitals across HCMC ready to respond to medical emergencies during Tet

Hospitals across Ho Chi Minh City have proactively developed duty plans for the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet), ensuring adequate staffing, medical supplies and especially sufficient blood reserves.

The moves aim to respond to any medical emergencies that may arise.

Many hospitals in the city, including Cho Ray, Thong Nhat, Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, People’s Hospital 115 and Military Hospital 175, have completed their Tet duty plans, ensuring timely treatment of traffic accidents, domestic accidents, strokes, alcohol poisoning and food poisoning that typically increase during the early days of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Associate Professor Dr. Le Dinh Thanh, Director of Thong Nhat Hospital, said that during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday, the number of inpatient beds will be maintained at an appropriate level to prevent localized overcrowding.

In addition, stocks of medicines, medical supplies and laboratory chemicals have been carefully reviewed, particularly emergency, intensive care, cardiovascular and antidote drugs. Emergency departments, intensive care units and trauma surgery departments are all on the highest level of readiness.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, inter-hospital coordination plans have also been activated to ensure smooth patient transfers, consultations, and professional support throughout the Lunar New Year holiday.

Medical units have drawn up Tet duty schedules, while the city’s 115 Emergency Center is responsible for pre-hospital emergency services.

The municipal Department of Health has required all hospitals to ensure staffing, maintaining full on-duty teams ready to respond to any situation. Emergency, intensive care and general surgery departments have arranged additional personnel to promptly handle cases such as traffic accidents and food poisoning during the Tet.

At the same time, to proactively secure blood supplies for emergency care and surgeries, hospitals have coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Humanitarian Blood Donation Center and relevant units to organize multiple voluntary blood donation drives ahead of Tet, strengthening reserves of essential blood types.

Specialist Level 2 Doctor Lam Tuan Tu, Director of Vung Tau General Hospital, said that ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the hospital has strengthened on-site staffing and is ready to mobilize medical personnel when needed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Le Ngoc Long, Director of the Binh Duong General Hospital, reported that the facility would provide medical examination and treatment services 24 hours a day throughout the entire Tet holiday, while maintaining on-duty teams to ensure an adequate supply of medicines, medical supplies and chemicals for emergency care and treatment.

Caring for inpatients during the Lunar New Year holiday

In addition to their professional duties, many hospitals are also paying close attention to the emotional well-being of patients who must stay hospitals during the Tet.

Specialist Level 2 Doctor Vo Duc Hieu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, said that the hospital has recently coordinated with benefactors to present 150 Tet gift packages to pediatric patients from disadvantaged backgrounds. The initiative aims to ease patients’ financial burdens and encourage them to feel more secure during treatment over the Lunar New Year holiday. In addition, the hospital continues to run a program offering meals for patients and their families.

To share the hardships faced by pediatric patients and their families, Children’s Hospital 1 will organize a program offering 200 bus tickets and Tet gifts to underprivileged children eligible for discharge, helping them return home to celebrate Tet with their families. The program begins from February 2 to February 14 (the 15th to the 27th days of the last lunar month).

At Cho Ray Hospital, since 2020, the flower street within the hospital has become an annual activity, maintained to create spaces for recreation and relaxation for patients who must stay the hospital for treatment and their family members. The hospital’s flower street will officially open on February 6 (the 20th day of the last lunar month).

The flower street within the Cho Ray Hospital

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan has issued Directive No. 03/CT-BYT on strengthening healthcare measures to ensure public health during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday. Disease prevention and control are identified as the top priority during the Tet holiday and the 2026 Spring Festival season. The Ministry of Health has instructed local authorities and healthcare units to proactively develop response scenarios, closely monitor disease situations at border gates and within communities, ensure early detection and timely response, and prevent outbreaks from spreading or escalating.

By Cao Son, Khanh Chi, Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong