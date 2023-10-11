HCMC proposes using its budget for VND10 trillion anti-flooding project

Talking about the VND10 trillion long-awaited anti-flooding project, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai informed that the project has reached over 90 percent of its volume but to finish the rest of the project, it needs about VND1,800 billion. The project’s investor is facing difficulties in finance; thus, the city is proposing using its public investment budget to support investors in restarting the project this year. If everything takes place smoothly, the project’s completion will only take about 6 months.

Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation's Group 9 including Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chief Justice of the Central Military Court Lieutenant General Duong Van Thang, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran had a meeting with voters in districts 4, 7 and Nha Be before the sixth session of the 15th National Assembly.

At the meeting, local voters raised many opinions and complained about the complicated traffic in the districts and the conditions of buying social housing for workers. Voters are also concerned about the progress of the project to resolve flooding caused by high tides in the Ho Chi Minh City area or the VND10 trillion anti-flooding project and environmental hygiene in rivers where boats are moored.

On behalf of the National Assembly Delegation's Unit 9, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai listened to voters’ opinions. At the same time, he requested the Office of the National Assembly Delegation to write voters’ opinions and then transfer them to competent agencies for handling.

Regarding the results of implementing Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting a number of specific policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City, the Chairman announced that in the fourth quarter, the city has urgently deployed 14 contents to materialize Resolution 98. The city also strives to basically complete the implementation of the contents of Resolution 98 in 2023 to focus on synchronous and effective implementation in 2024.