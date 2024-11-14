HCMC proposes to raise investment for Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal

A proposal of raising investment capital for the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal project is one among contents mentioned at the 19th special session of the tenth Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for term 2021-2026.

As of November 14 morning, the tenth Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for term 2021-2026 held its 19th special session, with the presence of Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Attending and delivering his report at this special session, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan provided the contents of the proposal submitted by the municipal People's Committee to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council a resolution adjusting the investment policy for the Infrastructure Construction and Environmental Improvement Project of the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal connecting Long An Province across Cho Dem River and Binh Duong Province and Dong Nai Province across Saigon River.

The project was approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for investment policy in 2021.

This time, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to adjust the compensation, site clearance, comprising relocation supplement, re-establishment of technical infrastructure systems and the scale of land use of the project.

Besides, it is essential to adjust and add the scale of the project investment, comprising additional roads in the area of Vam Thuat, Nuoc Len tidal control sluices, a water storage station system for fire prevention and fighting, discharge gates and installation of new tidal control valves.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested the municipal People's Council to adjust the total investment capital for the Infrastructure Construction and Environmental Improvement Project of the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal from VND8,200 billion (US$323 million) to VND9,030 billion (US$355 million), an increase of more than VND830 billion (US$32.7 million).

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee suggested the municipal People's Council to adjust the project implementation schedule from the period 2021-2025 to the period 2021-2026.

According to the municipal People's Committee, the reason for the increase in total investment is due to increased costs for compensation, support, resettlement, site clearance and relocation of technical infrastructure works, consisting of the relocation of seven high-voltage poles, upgrading two 500kV transmission lines and costs for relocation and re-establishment of works in the Go Cat landfill area.

