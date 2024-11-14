HCMC People's Council holds 19th special session

Delegates are performing the flag salute ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

At the opening speech of the session, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People's Council stated that in this session, the People's Council will consider and decide on a number of urgent matters in the field of public investment that need to be considered and approved before November 15, to ensure compliance with the Law on State Budget and related regulations.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee and other standing members of the HCMC People’s Council at the session (Photo: SGGP)



It considers the adjustment and supplementation of the public investment plan in 2024, adjustment of investment principles for a number of projects, support for the purchase of equipment and vehicles to serve security and order work in HCMC; and the purchase of specialized vehicles to serve cybersecurity work and the prevention of high-tech crime.

The session also reviews criteria, fields, and content for supporting the controlled testing of new technological solutions within high-tech zones and concentrated information technology zones in HCMC; the repeal of the resolution on the level of fees for the issuance (first registration in Vietnam) of registration certificates attached to vehicle number plates on the city's territory.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People’s Council is delivering her speech (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People’s Council is expected to review another proposal on supporting households affected by changes in the criteria for identifying poor and near-poor households in Ho Chi Minh City's sustainable poverty reduction program for the 2021-2025 period.

The Council will also discuss and decide on the personnel work of the HCMC People's Committee.

Finally, the People’s Council of the city will review adjustments to the 2024 regular expenditure budget, the medium-term public investment plan for 2021-2025, the 2024 public investment plan, and investment decisions for various projects.

Delegates in the 19th session of the 10th HCMC People’s Council (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le stressed that the contents considered and decided by the HCMC People's Council at this session are very important, to promptly meet the direction and management tasks of the government, contributing to stabilizing and promoting the socio-economic and national defense-security development of the city.

Therefore, she requested that the members of the HCMC People's Council raise their sense of responsibility to the voters, concentrate their intellect, participate in the discussion in order to build and enact resolutions with high feasibility, ensuring implementation immediately after promulgation; and to well perform the functions of decision-making and supervision of the HCMC People's Council.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam