HCMC proposes to locate Int’l Financial Center in Thu Thiem, District 1

Ho Chi Minh City proposed to locate the International Financial Center in the "core area" of Function Zone 1, Function Zones 2a, 2b, and 2c of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City and District 1.

Design of Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center (Photo: hcmcpv)

According to the proposal, a part of the central commercial-financial area will be located in District 1 and in some areas in District 1 near the core center of Sub-zone 5 of the existing Ho Chi Minh City center, covering an area of 930 hectares.

The location of the International Financial Center is part of the proposal on the implementation of the Politburo's conclusion and the Government's resolution on building a Regional and International Financial Center in Vietnam, which was submitted to the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee by the municipal People's Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee suggested the Standing Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee submit to the city’s Steering Committee the project on building a high-quality workforce for the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center for approval in the coming time.

The plan for land allocation of the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center is proposed by the Department of Finance because these areas meet the important conditions for the financial center to operate effectively.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies has proposed the implementation of the project, "Developing Human Resources for the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center," which is expected to be completed by June 2025.

By Mai Hoa—Translated by Kim Khanh